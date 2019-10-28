Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government at the weekend stated its determination to encourage the local industries through the implementation of local contents policy.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning (MFBNP), Mr Ernest Umakhihe, who disclosed this, at the presentation of IVM Ikenga 2020 to a blind professor, Jibrin Diso, by Innoson Motors in Asaba, assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning would identify with the idea of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Giving a background to how Innoson Motors donated the car to the professor, the permanent secretary said that during the JPB/NCDP meeting in Asaba, Delta State, a familiarisation tour to the Innoson Motors was undertaken by delegates to see the level of commitment of the company to the manufacturing industry towards the nation’s economic diversification.

“As a show of appreciation for the visit to the plant, the chairman magnanimously donated a brand new IVM Ikenga 2020 model vehicle to the delegates. To determine ownership of it and for purpose of transparency, the council used a raffle draw and one of the delegates, Professor Jibrin Diso emerged winner,” he said.

In his remarks, the representative of Innoson Motors, Barrister Joe Onyebuenyi, stated the company’s readiness to partner with the government. He also said that the company would be willing to give credit facilities to ministries like Finance, Budget and National Planning as well as other government agencies.

Expressing his happiness on the car gift, the professor said that he would use the vehicle to advertise the company in Kano and across the country.

He used the occasion to canvass for jobs for the physically- challenged persons in Nigeria.