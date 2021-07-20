Plentywaka, Nigeria’s largest shared mobility platform and a techstars funded startup has partnered with Autochek Africa to facilitate vehicle inspection, financing and maintanence for its teeming number of vehicle partners as part of its continued efforts to revolutionize the public transportation sector in Nigeria.

This partnership comes in the wake of plans to expand the Plentywaka Dailywaka ride-sharing service to over Severn new routes in a few days. The strategic alliance will facilitate hassle-free vehicle inspection and hire-purchase for prospective Plentywaka vehicle partners, within a short period of time.

Plentywaka has in the last 20 months completed over 355,000 rides and recently expanded its Dailywaka (In-city) service to include more vehicle options like mini-vans. This vehicle has been reintroduced in a bid to increase vehicle availability for its teeming number of riders as well as to help them split fares and avoid ridiculous surge fares and first/last mile issues for heroes (drivers).

Speaking on the partnership, Onyeka Akumah, Co-Founder and CEO of Plentywaka said: “Just like Plentywaka, Autocheck Africa was born out of a need to disrupt an underutilised and unstructured industry. Now, a partner or hero on Plentywaka can onboard their vehicle within 30 minutes and even get vehicle financial assistance on request. Our values align and we are excited about the ease and flexibility that this partnership presents for all our vehicle partners across Africa starting with Nigeria.”

Speaking on the partnership, Etop Ikpe, Founder and CEO of Autochek added: “This partnership presents a huge opportunity to empower Plentywaka’s vehicle partners through financing as well as enables us, at Autochek, to continue to fulfil our mission to enhance African consumers experience by creating a single marketplace for their automotive needs.”

