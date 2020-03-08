Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Reformed Peoples Democratic Party (r-PDP), a faction within the PDP in Adamawa State, has moved to strengthen its position within the party as it has commenced a statewide registration of members of the PDP.

At the registration centres across several local governments, the disgruntled party members aimed their criticism at the other party chairman, Tahir Shehu, saying that he was gradually dragging the party to the path of dishonour, anarchy and unconstitutionality.

They all agreed that the Shehu leadership style is a complete mockery of the lofty principles and ideals upon which the party was built, stressing that he runs the party without recourse to the party’s constitution as the party had no elected officials at all levels of the party structure for several months.

Sunday Sun gathered that the ongoing membership registration by the rPDP is not only attracting followers but has also been generating comments from members who claimed that they have been in the party for a very long time but have never been registered officially or granted membership cards as the r-PDP is doing.