From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Kano State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in a statement released to the media in Abuja, has distanced itself from the ongoing plot to destabilise the party by sponsored agents of the party’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu.

Kachikwu, said to be uncomfortable with the national leadership of the party, has last week openly arranged for the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party using few state chairmen.

The plot was aborted and the NWC led by Chief Ralph Nwosu survived the onslaught when a majority of the members of the National Executive Council voted in favour of extension of tenure for the NWC in the presence of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on Wednesday.

Not done, the Kachikwu group is said to have hatched further plots with a vow to take over the party at any cost.

But the Chairman of the Kano state chapter of the ADC, Musa Ungoggo distanced Kano from the move, describing it as immoral and insensitive.

Ungoggo warned that the Kano chapter must never be drawn into any attempt to derail the gains already made by the ADC, particularly in the North in recent times.

“It amounts to blatant sabotage for any person or group to think of plotting to destabilise the party as it prepares to face general elections in a few months.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we will not fold our arms and watch any person or group driven by crass political opportunism to destabilise what we have toiled to build into a promising political party of today and for the future,” he said.