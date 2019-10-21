Femi Folaranmi

The Nigerian Police has uncovered plots by suspected thugs of political parties in Bayelsa State to wear Army and Police uniform to cause crisis during the November 16 governorship election.

The Deputy Inspector- General of Police, Operations, Mr Abdulmajeed Ali who stated this during a stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, disclosed that leaders of political parties in the state have been placed under surveillance.

He said the Police would not tolerate attack on staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and ad-hoc electoral officials warning that the Police would ensure those hell bent on fomenting trouble would not be part of the elections.

Ali assured all political parties of neutrality of security agencies and enjoined politicians to eschew any form of violence as thuggery would be resisted.

“Nobody would be given preference above others. We have done our own threat analysis of the problematic areas. And I want to inform you that most of the leaders are closely being watched. Some of the party officials are being monitored. If we find that you are a threat to the election, the election would be done behind you. The molestation of INEC officials would not be tolerated. Snatching of ballot boxes, thuggery would not be allowed. We are aware that some of you are planning to wear Police and Army uniform; I want to tell you that any group that tries to dare us this time would be met with tough resistance”, he said.

Meanwhile, INEC has dismissed allegations of bias levelled against the Bayelsa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Monday Udoh by the Director, Media and Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate campaign organisation, Jonathan Robinson Obuebite.

INEC Director for Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze- Uzzi speaking on Channels TV said the allegations of bias by Obuebite against Udoh was new as it was not mentioned during the stakeholders meeting which was attended by officials of PDP.

Osaze-Uzzi however assured that INEC as the electoral empire would ensure that there is no form of partisan interest from officials of the commission.

He disclosed that INEC National Commissioners and other RECs would be deployed to Bayelsa to assist Udoh supervise the election.