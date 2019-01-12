Adewale Sanyaolu

The Chima Anyaso campaign organisation says it has uncovered a plot by political opponents in connivance with some interest groups to scuttle the political ambition of Dr. Chima Anyaso to represent the people of Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, at the House of Representatives in 2019.

A statement by the Director, Chima Anyaso Media Organisation, Mr. Ikerionwu Okarimia, said the architects of the plot have resolved that the only way to stop Anyaso from sweeping the polls was to lay siege on his reputation and to smear his image by all means possible.

‘‘Their decision to resort to unconventional means to attack Anyaso’s huge personality might not be unconnected to the high esteem and genuine height to which he is being held by his people. Anyaso’s reputation was built over the years, (long before his advent into politics) from his consistent support for people in the grassroots and his unwavering dedication to service to God and humanity’’.

According to the media Director, the alleged plot was hatched several months ago by his political opponents who intend to deploy non-state and state machinery to attack his personality.

Okarimia, maintained that, Anyaso’s rising profile as evidenced by the mammoth crowd and the fanfare at his political rallies have continued to disorientate his political opponents, thus, fueling their resort to the option of blackmail and smear campaign.

‘‘Recall that Anyaso shot into political prominence in Bende LGA and Abia State when he did the hitherto unthinkable by defeating the incumbent three term House of Representatives member at the PDP primaries from an underdog position.

The feat of defeating the incumbent has since been traced to the people’s recognition of Anyaso’s consistent intervention in the lives of the downtrodden in his community and beyond.

We shall continue to keep watch at their antics as no amount of blackmail or witch-hunt can change the minds of the people of Bende who have since resolved to deliver Anyaso at the Polls come February 18, 2019. Our people have seen the light in his candidacy and light would always be bigger than darkness under any guise,’’.