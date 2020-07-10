<figure>\u00a0Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure<\/figure>\r\n<figure><strong>Attempts by the 14 members of the Ondo State House of Assembly to impeach the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi may have suffered a serious setback as the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu has rejected the letter sent to her by the speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, requesting her to set up a seven-man panel of inquiry to probe allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Ajayi.<\/strong><\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0Speaker Oleyelogun had on Thursday sent a letter to the Chief Judge notifying her of plans to impeach the Deputy Governor.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0Attached with the Speaker's letter was a document signed by 14 members of the House on their resolve to impeach Ajayi for alleged gross misconduct.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0But, nine other lawmakers loyal to the Deputy Governor also sent a letter to the Chief Judge, where they distant themselves from plans to impeach the Deputy Governor, claiming that the 14 lawmakers that signed the impeachment notice did not have the constitutional rights to impeach him.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0However, the Chief Judge in a letter addressed to the Speaker said the House had not completed all constitutional processes that could make her set up a panel of inquiry to probe the deputy governor.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0In her letter with reference number CROD\/1123\/V.3\/54 entitled "Re: Request to set up seven man panel to pursuant to section 185(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as ammended), the Chief Judge said the House has not fulfilled all constitutional provisions regarding the impeachment process.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0She said, "The members of the House of Assembly have not completed the constitutional processes that would lead your very good self invite me to investigate allegations of gross misconduct as stipulated in the constitution.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>"Furthermore, I wish to bring to your notice the copy of a letter which I received from Kayode Olatoke (SAN) which tells me clearly that the matter of impeachment of Mr Agboola Ajayi is subjudiced."<\/figure>\r\n<figure>The Chief Judge said the Speaker's letter sent to her was accompanied by notice of allegation of gross misconduct against the Deputy Governor dated 7th July, 2020, list of members of the House, proceedings of the House of Tuesday 7th July and notice of impeachment signed by 14 members of the House of Assembly.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0Others are document titled "Office of the Permanent Secretary\/Accountant General, Ondo State summary of funds released to the office of the deputy governor for the period of 2019 to May 2020, letter from the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Ade Adetimehin and ITDC Limited document dated 2nd February, 2007.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0She said the documents were not enough for her to proceed with the setting up of seven members panel to probe the deputy governor as provided by the constitution.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0According to the Chief Judge, the Constitution stipulates that the deputy governor be served with notice of impeachment signed by not less than one-third of members of the House of Assembly.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0She said the notice to be served on the deputy governor must state that he is guilty of gross misconduct in the performance of the functions of his office and also specify the particulars of the gross misconduct.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0Also, the Chief Judge said the Deputy Governor must be allowed to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him.<\/figure>\r\n<figure>\u00a0She added that "within 14 days of receipt, the Speaker, whether or not the deputy governor responds, the House of Assembly shall pass a resolution supported by not less than two-third majority of all members of the House of Assembly that the allegations be investigated."<\/figure>
Leave a Reply