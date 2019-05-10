George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A group, Coalition of Imo Rebuilders, has said desperate bid by some political elements to scuttle the swearing in of Imo State governor-elect, Emeka Ihedioha, would be tantamount to a war against Imo people.

In a statement by the National President, Goodwill Onwughara yestertday, it said it was laughable for a group of defeated politicians to approach a court for the purpose of scuttling the swearing in of Ihedioha as the new chief executive of the state on May 29.

“The attention of Coalition of Imo Rebuilders has been drawn to the desperation of some unscrupulous elements in Imo State to scuttle the constitutionally scheduled May 29, 2919 inauguration. It is both laughable and and an infantile inclination that a group of defeated persons in the state approached a court of law to stop the Wednesday, May 29 swearing in of the Imo governor -elect, over frivolous and unsubstantiated claims nay baseless prayers.

“This is nothing but a negatively orchestrated attempt to get political power through the back door. This is so because the constitution and the Electoral Act provisions are clear on post election matters. The books clearly stipulate that the first port of call of all post election matters is the tribunal and not the court. It is unfortunate that while the overwhelming majority of Imolites are celebrating over a peaceful governorship election that was nationally and generally adjudged as free, fair and credible by all standards, an infinitesimal and grossly inconsequential minority are putting clogs in the wheel of for a peaceful handover and inauguration proceedings.