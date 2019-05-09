George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A group under the aegis of Coalition of Imo Rebuilders has said that the desperate bid by some political elements in the state to scuttle the swearing in of the Imo State governor-elect, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, would be tantamount to war against Imo people.

A statement by the National President of the group, Goodwill Onwughara on Thursday said it was laughable for a group of defeated politicians to approach the court for the sole purpose of scuttling the swearing in of Hon Ihedioha as the new chief executive of the state on May 29, 2019.

The statement read: “The attention of Coalition of Imo Rebuilders has been drawn to the ridiculous and desperation of some unscrupulous elements in Imo state to scuttle the constitutionally-scheduled May 29, 2019 inauguration. It is both laughable and an infantile inclination that a group of defeated persons in the state approached a court of law to stop the Wednesday, May 29 swearing-in of the Imo governor-elect, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, over frivolous and unsubstantiated claims – nay baseless prayers.”

It further stated that: “This is nothing but a negatively orchestrated attempt to get political power through the back door. This is so because both the constitution and the electoral act provisions are very clear on post-election matters. The books clearly stipulate that the first port of call of all post-election maters is the tribunal and not the court.”

It is quite unfortunate that while the overwhelming majority of Imolites are celebrating over a peaceful governorship election that was nationally and generally adjudged free, fair and credible by all standards, an infinitesimal and grossly inconsequential minority is putting clogs in the wheel of for a peaceful handover and inauguration proceedings.

To be sure, we have great confidence in the judiciary to tell these unmindful petitioners the truth and nothing but the truth – that nothing will stop the swearing in of the governor-elect on May 29.”