From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday commended House of Assembly (EBHA) members for their loyalty and support to his administration despite what he termed as pressures and plots by the opposition to use them against him and his government.

The governor alleged that there had been several plots by his distractors to use the lawmakers to destabilise his government.

Umahi, who spoke yesterday, in Abakaliki while assenting the 2021 appropriation bill, said the plots failed because of the patriotism and commitment of the House members to the peace and development of the state.

He said the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative arms or government was as a result of the fact that his government has continued to carry the lawmakers along in all areas of the state, adding that there was nothing about his government that the lawmakers did not know.

Umahi promised to continue to work closely with the lawmakers to ensure continuous development of the state even as he assured them their loyalty and support to his government will be rewarded .

He said: “We may not know the dangers of making opening for people to destabilise the House and by extension, the state. That is why I commend majority of you who have stood their ground that the pivot of our progress and development is hinged on the House of Assembly.”