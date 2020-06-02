Tosin Ajirire

What a great way to go! It’s been raining cats and dogs across the country since Monday. But on Tuesday morning in faraway United States of America, a Nigerian musical legend and prophet, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek whose hit track, ‘Send Down the Rain’ prophetically brought torrential rain to the nation in the late ’80s, finally bid the world goodbye. He was 60.

Majek’s death has indeed thrown the nation into deep grief, as musicians are in shock and could not yet comprehend the tragedy that has befallen the industry having lost one of its iconic singers and performers.

Confirming the death of Majek Fashek, who was fondly called ‘The Rainmaker’, his manager Omenka Day Uzoma, said: “Today been having pressure calls, well it is true that the African No. 1 legendary icon has gone to be with the Lord, his maker. Let’s celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified.”

Recall that Majek Fashek fell ill and was hospitalised in London last year September. According to Omenka, Majek was then “suffering from undifferentiated Schizophrenia Rebound. He is currently battling for his life, as he’s so sick, he can neither eat, talk nor do anything on his own.”

Appealling to the federal government and good-spirited Nigerians to come to the aid of the musician, Omenka had said, “The truth is, we are stranded here in London. We are in great debt and we need financial help urgently if we don’t want this icon (Majek Fashek) to die.”

Financial assistance, however, came in torrents for Majek. He soon regained his health and returned to New York. But sadly, barely 10 months after, the reggae musician died in the early hours of Tuesday.

In his tribute, the president, Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, said Majek will always be remembered for his exceptional and original body of musical works.

“The global music industry has suffered a terrible loss of a music genius, Majek Fashek, who rose to global stardom early in his career and made Nigeria proud.

“Majek will always be remembered for his exceptional and original body of musical works in his repertoire. Rest on Majek, till we meet again. Rest on with the fallen legends. PMAN will always remember you,” he stated.

Speaking on the passing of the reggae legend, former PMAN president and now COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, said: “In various ways, we will celebrate the life of this incredibly talented Nigerian. Everyone knows that Majek Fashek was not just my colleague. He was my friend. He stood by my side and supported me from head to toe over many years. We have shared many memorable moments together. His passing on tears at my heart but I am consoled by the fact that there is no need to immortalize Majek Fashek. He has immortalized himself through his unforgettable songs and lyrics. We will celebrate Majek Fashek to inspire the young people in the creative family.

“There is almost nothing that COSON has done that Majek Fashek did not fully participate in. He was 100% dedicated to the COSON cause. Majek was not just a COSON member by name. He was a COSON member in his heart and indeed all COSON members across Nigeria and all of our staff at COSON House, which he visited regularly, will greatly miss this Nigerian of incomparable talent, the great ‘Rainmaker’. Since yesterday, it has been raining across the nation. It has to as the great Rainmaker transits. It is said that Rastas never die. I take it that my brother, friend and colleague, the iconic Majek Fashek has not died, He has travelled and one day, we will join and make music together.”

Born in Benin City, Edo State of a Yoruba father and a Benin mother, Majek Fashek began music at a tender age. After his secondary education, he joined a band which became defunct. He later teamed up with friends to form a group known as Jastix Ital. The band toured the country, performing in various prisons before splitting up in 1987.

Majek went solo and released his debut album, ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ in 1988. The album became an instant hit and changed the face of Nigerian reggae for good. One of his tracks, ‘Rainmaker’ became prophetic and earned Majek the nickname, ‘The Rainmaker’.

Riding on the crest of the fame brought him by his debut album, Majek, alongside other musicians, embarked on a nationwide political enlightenment campaign tour sponsored by the then National Directorate of Social Mobilisation (MAMSER) in 1989.

The album, ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ won Majek four awards at the maiden PMAN Awards in 1989. Also the same year, he dropped his second album, ‘I & I Experience’, which went platinum.

Majek, who had many albums to his credit, is survived by wife and children currently residing in the United States.