Tosin Ajirire

Nigerian musical legend, Majekodunmi Fasheke popularly known as Majek Fashek whose hit track, Send Down the Rain prophetically brought torrential rain to the nation in the late ‘80s, bid the world goodbye at the age 60, yesterday, in the United States of America.

His death has indeed thrown the nation into deep grief, as musicians are in shock and could not yet comprehend the tragedy that has befallen the industry having lost one of its iconic singers and performers.

Confirming the death, his manager, Omenka Day Uzoma, said: “African No. 1 legendary icon has gone to be with the Lord, his maker. Let’s celebrate him, his achievements, and his family, whatever decisions made by his immediate family will be notified.”

President of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, said Majek would always be remembered for his exceptional and original body of musical works.

“The global music industry has suffered a terrible loss of a music genius, Majek Fashek, who rose to global stardom early in his career and made Nigeria proud. Majek will always be remembered for his exceptional and original body of musical works in his repertoire. Rest on Majek, till we meet again. Rest on with the fallen legends. PMAN will always remember you,” he stated.

Speaking on the passing of Majek, former PMAN president and now COSON chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, said: “In various ways, we will celebrate the life of this incredibly talented Nigerian. Everyone knows that Majek Fashek was not just my colleague. He was my friend. He stood by my side and supported me from head to toe over many years. We have shared many memorable moments together.”

Other celebrities like Chibuzor Azubuike aka Phyno, Lanre Fasasi aka Sound Sultan, Jude Okoye, Suni Osorun, Bimbo Esho, and Toyin Adegbola among others other paid tribute to the “Rainmaker.” While Phyno wrote on social media: “Rest in peace, legend”, Sound Sultan said, “Rest in peace, power Majek” and Esho stated: “Adieu Majek Fashek.”

Born in Benin City, Edo State of a Yoruba father and a Benin mother, Majek Fashek began music at a tender age. After his secondary education, he joined a band, which became defunct. He later teamed up with friends to form a group known as Jastix Ital. The band toured the country, performing in various prisons before splitting up in 1987.

Majek went solo and released his debut album, ‘Prisoner of Conscience’ in 1988. The album became an instant hit and changed the face of Nigerian reggae for good. One of his tracks, ‘Rainmaker’ became prophetic and earned Majek the nickname, ‘The Rainmaker’. Riding on the crest of the fame brought him by his debut album, Majek, alongside other musicians, embarked on a nationwide political enlightenment campaign tour sponsored by the then National Directorate of Social Mobilisation (MAMSER) in 1989.