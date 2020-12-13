Former president of Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tee Mac Omastola Iseli has sued the current president, Pretty Okafor for N100 million over allegations of libel, defamation and character assassination.

Speaking after filing the suit at the Federal High Court, Lagos on December 7, 2020, Tee Mac said: “Everybody is aware of the antecedents of the PMAN issues, which have been personalised by the self-styled factional leader, Pretty Okafor, who has made it his pastime over the last five years to drag my name in the mud for cheap publicity despite knowing his allegations are based on lies about the PMAN land matter.

“After presenting the evidence with the original documents and a legal search report done by the Federal Capital Territory administration that the land was an offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy and not Certificate of Occupancy to the court, Pretty Okafor continues to give false statement to blogs and newspapers. Now, I am saying enough of that, and that is the reason I am filing this N100 million libel suit against Pretty Okafor for defamation of my character.”

In the suit, Tee Mac further explains that the defamatory statements have “exposed him to hatred, contempt or ridicule and caused persons to shun or avoid him thereby discrediting him in his office, trade or profession and this will injure his financial credits”.

Stating that Okafor wants to curry the favour of PMAN members by blackmailing him, the suit adds that Tee Mac, a holder of national honour, Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), has never at any time sold or attempted to sell the property belonging to PMAN, rather he has taken efforts to have same re-allocated.

Among others, the claimant is requesting an order from the court directing the defendant to write a letter of apology to be published in at least three national newspapers. He is also requesting an order directing the defendant to forward a letter tendering unreserved apology to the claimant within seven days of the judgment and an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from further publishing or causing defamatory words to be published.