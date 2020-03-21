For the president of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, it’s high time the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) took drastic measures against the nefarious activities of pirates and also looked into the disparity in the royalty distribution system that has made the artistes poorer and the distribution platforms richer.

Okafor, who led some members of PMAN executives on a courtesy visit to the Director General of NCC, Mr. John O. Asein in Abuja recently, highlighted the plight of musicians and other right owners in the industry.

He bemoaned the current situation whereby hardworking young musicians go home with only 0.05% of the total revenue generated from the use of their musical works, while the companies that provide the distribution platforms take 95.5% of the gross revenue.

“The Nigerian music industry is bleeding from the unfair system that leaves the hardworking young musicians with only 0.05% of the total revenue generated from the use of their musical works, while the major companies that provide the distribution platforms take 95.5% of the gross revenue,” Okafor lamented.

In his response, Asein commended the timeliness of PMAN in raising the issues and promised that the Commission will work very closely with the association and all music industry stakeholders across the board to address and proffer sustainable solutions to the problems.

“I commend your timeliness in raising these issues. I promise that the Commission will work very closely with PMAN and all music industry stakeholders to proffer sustainable solutions to the problems,” the DG said.

On the PMAN’s delegation to the NCC were other executive members including Boniface Itodo (Aita Bonny), General Secretary, and Asha Gangali, Treasurer.