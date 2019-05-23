President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of DrJohn Atumiye Ndanusa Dadi- Mamud as the new Director/ Chief Executive of the National Institute for Sports.

A letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation states that the appointment of the former NIS Deputy Director is for an initial term of four years.

53-year old Dadi- Mamud hails from Kogi State and attended the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He has a Doctorate degree in Exercise and Sports Science and a Masters’ degree in Exercise Physiology.

Dr Dadi – Mamud has served in various capacities including Acting Director NIS, Coordinator, Academic programmes, NIS, Head of Department Research Department, Secretary, Swimming Association Lokoja and part time lecturer, Arabic Teachers College Kano.

His appointment is with effect from May 14, 2019 while taking over from Dr Chukwudi Kingdom Eke whose tenure expired on May 10, 2019.