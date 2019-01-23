Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura says that President Muhammadu Buhark has tackled the challenge of insecurity in Nasarawa leading to the relative peace being enjoyed in the state.

The governor stated this in Obi, the headquarters of Obi Local Goavenment Area of the state, when he flagged off his campaign to contest for the Nasarawa South senate seat in the forthcoming general election.

“If you observe from 2015 to date, there has been relative peace across the state. If he had not been the president of Nigeria at the moment, Nasarawa State wouldn’t have seen peace; as in the first four years of my administration before the coming of President Buhari, there were crises in every month,” Al-Makura said.

“In Nasarawa State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fulfilled all promises in terms of infrastructure development in places like Awe, Doma, Keana, among many other towns. I, therefore, charge you to vote people who have the feeling of the masses.

“What we have done in the zone for the past eight years is beyond comparism to what past administration had done. Therefore, I appeal to you to vote APC to continue with the development in the state,” he said.