President Mahammadu Buhari (PMB) says he has delivered on the 3 campaign promises he made to the people of Gombe State during the 2015 general election.

President Buhari, who was in Gombe with his campaign team on Saturday, assured the people of the state that corruption and corrupt government officials will be dealt with if re-elected back into office.

“I had in 2015 promised to address the then security challenges, create wealth and fight corruption as well, and today you can all bear me witness on what has happened to the lingering security challenge,” the president stated.

Speaking on wealth creation, Buhari said “we all know what has happened in our farms, as many of you have gone back to farm in your farms and that has declined our rice importation by 90 percent.”

While presenting the APC gubernatorial candidate to supporters of the party in the state at a brief ceremony that lasted anout half an hour, the President asked the people of Gombe to vote for all APC candidates in the state assuring that Gombe State will be well taken care of under APC leadership.

Alhaji Danjuma Goje, Senator Representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, told voters in the state to make their votes count “so as to avoid rigging that denied an APC victory in 2015 polls in Gombe.”

APC National Chairman Adams Oshomole remarked that the presidential election is an election between a president that has the country and its citizens at heart and a contester that is out to enrich his friends and grant amnesty to looters.

Oshomole also formally welcomed the Director General of the Gombe PDP Campaign team, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka, among others who decamped from PDP to APC, including the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP Abdullahi Jalo (Kastik) and Ambassador Yarima Abdullahi, former Minister of Education and Nigeria’s Ambassador in Malaysia.