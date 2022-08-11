Some users of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, have raised alarm over the level of non-compliance of filling stations to dispensing standards in Awka and other parts of Anambra.

The motorists who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday said they were worried about the accuracy of metres used in selling the product.

NAN reports that the price of PMS per litre in Awka, the capital city, ranges from N185 to N195.

On how under dispensing can be detected, Mr Tony Ike, a petroleum engineer and expert in the sector, told NAN that customers should look out for their gauge reading.

Ike said another way to, identify under dispensing of fuel was to buy in jerry cans in metres to see if it corresponded with the calibrations.

“It is only the regulator that has the instruments to measure the right gauges. But a customer can notice under dispensing by monitoring to ensure that the volume they buy correspond to their fuel gauge.

“They can also buy in gallons because some of them have calibration, but you can’t measure it by mileage because of possible faulty carburettor,” he said.

Mr Martins Uche, a motorist said there were some filling stations that he would not patronise because they have been identified as among those under dispensing.

Uche said such stations had devised means of short changing their customers.

“There are places I don’t buy petrol from, and these people are known for not pumping correctly, I can name some of them.

“Whatever agency or authority in charge should wake up, these filling stations should be monitored closely because we want to be getting the full value for our money,” he said.

On his part, Mr John Nwozor said it was a common knowledge that marketers short change customers unchecked.

Nwozor said what he normally do was to go to filling stations where commercial vehicle or tricycle operators patronises.

According to him, I prefer to buy in places where commercial vehicle operators buy because they monitor their usage more.

“The authority in charge should wake up and ensure that what these people claim is what customers are getting,” he said.

In a reaction, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Enugu Depot in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States condemned the practice of under-dispensing by members.

Anyaso said IPMAN had a taskforce on compliance as an internal mechanism to put those engaged in this practice to rectify their ways, adding that the public should report shady operators to the association for appropriate sanction.

Efforts of NAN to get reaction from Mr Victor Orjiako, Operations Controller of NMDPRA in Anambra was not successful as he neither responded to calls nor text message to him.(NAN)