Ovueraye said with the status of the nation’s economy presently, the nation was not “ready for the removal of the fuel subsidy, otherwise it would further hurt the ordinary man on the streets.”

He therefore advised government to do the needful by first and foremost, “fixing our refineries, and build more in such a way that instead of importing fuel we can generate enough to sell across the borders to other countries in order to earn more foreign revenue.

“And again, government should make sure that there is adequate supply of PMS to all Nigerians before thinking of fuel subsidy removal to earn more money”.

Ovueraye further advised the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, address what he called “bastardized naira”, noting with regret that many people are crying of hunger because of a devalued naira.

“The naira is devalued because we borrow and spend what we don’t have, thereby jeopardizing the nation’s economy.

“We are aware that people are hungry, no jobs, and others no matter how highly placed are still feeling the pains because we continue to spend about 40 percent of our income to support fuel importation.”