Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Scores of Ijaw Youths under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Central Zone led by its Chairman, Kennedy Olorogun on Thursday sealed up seven filling stations over failure to adhere with the price regime of N125 per liter for PMS.

The IYC irked by the compromise of officials of the Department for Petroluem Resources (DPR) in Bayelsa State which allowed the filling stations to sell above the pump price approved by the Federal Government went around the state and sealed the offending filling stations.

Kennedy Olorogun who e expressed his displeasure over the intentional avoidance of the fuel price reduction in Bayelsa State lamented that other states in the federation have adhered to the N125 per litre reduction, while in Bayelsa, some filling stations are still selling at the rate of above the approved price.

He lashed out at DPR and other relevant government agencies over their nonchalant attitude by not swinging into action to stop illegal activity.

Olorogun declared that the zonal leadership of Ijaw youths will keep on monitoring the filling stations that are yet to comply with the fuel price reduction

He listed some of the filling stations that have complied to the federal government directive to include Total filling station, Unless God Oil, Sobaz filling station and Tamic Nig. Ltd.

Those shut down by the angry youths include Pados, Ebi Egrin & Sons Nig. Ltd, Okpom’s Oil, Emitare Nig. Ltd, Watgo Petroleum, JJ Wak’s Nig. Ltd and the River Nun filling station.