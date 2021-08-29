From‎ Tony Osauzo, Benin

Third son of deceased music maestro, Prof. Sir Victor Uwaifo (MON), Goodman Osarentin Uwaifo‎, confirmed yesterday that his father died

from complications resulting from pneumonia and not COVID-19 as was being rumoured.

‎Debunking the rumour, the younger Uwaifo who spoke in company of his sister, Mrs. Evelyn Oghonmwen, explained that his father‎ was rushed to Stella Obasanjo Hospital in Benin on Friday and passed on at about 4 pm on Saturday from untreated pneumonia.

“I want to use this opportunity to clear this misinformation. We have heard rumours going around that our father, Sir Victor Uwaifo died of COVID-19. It is not true. He died of pneumonia and not COVID-19. He was rushed to the hospital on Friday and passed on the following day on Saturday August 28. We did the necessary tests. He was treated for pneumonia”, he stressed.

Goodman Uwaifo, a pastor with Image of God Bible Ministry, Benin, said he is yet to come to grip with the loss of his father but had been able to weather the storm because of his strong faith in God.

“I have mixed feelings over his sudden death. Before he passed on, I had different feelings. I am yet to accept the reality of his death, I am very very sad. I am able to bear because of my calling as a pastor. I will not respond emotionally as my brothers and sisters are doing because of my calling as a pastor. I am really sad”.

He said his father will be remembered for his works which he described as evergreen, adding that people like him who are multi talented are hard to come by.

The music legend’s house located at Victor Uwaifo Avenue, off College Road, Benin City, was a beehive of activities yesterday, as people trooped in to condole with his family.

Professor Sir Victor Uwaifo marked his 80th birthday in March this year haven been born on March1,1941.

The music legend was a writer, sculptor, musical instrument inventor and university lecturer.

He was the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism during former Governor Lucky Igbinedion’s administration and was the winner of the first gold disc in Africa (Joromi) released in 1965 and seven other gold discs in Guitar boy, Arabade, Ekassa series and Akwete music.

He recorded under the name Victor Uwaifo and His Titibitis. He is recognized as the most educated performing music legend, musical instrument inventor, artist, worldwide with a B.A Honors (first class valedictorian), Masters degree and Ph.D in Architectural Sculpture, (University of Benin, Nigeria).