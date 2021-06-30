From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the poaching of opposition governors was the only achievement of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) in its six-year reign.

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, stated this,while reacting to the defection of Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle to APC.

Secondus who stated this at a press briefing at PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja, after a meeting of PDP leaders, assured that despite recent defections of some governors, the party would win the 2023 presidential poll.

He said all the governors elected on the platform of the party, who have defected to the APC, did so out of fear, alleging they were intimidated by the Federal Government.

“Let me emphasise that APC governors and government of APC are overbearing on the system and moving to poach our governors, and this to them is regarded as an achievement. I have never seen where you have economic crises, insecurity crises, then the ruling party goes poaching governors, and 18 governors as published on social media will be moving, leaving their states to celebrate the killings of innocent citizens in Zamfara state or hunger in Zamfara state? This is a shame and it is laughable.

“They are going after our governors, but we are going after the masses of this country. The governors have one vote, but we are after the people; the masses, the people who are suffering under this government. And the masses are solidly behind us, the masses are for the PDP and we stand here to state clearly that we shall form this new government coming in 2023 because of the masses and not because of the governors.”

