The National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and other vices (POCACOV) the initiative of the Inspector General of police, Sp Ebere Amaraizu has called for stakeholder’s collaborations and support in the ongoing sensitizations against cultism and other vices.

He made this known on at the conference room of the green minds hotel Utako Abuja on the occasion of a national consultative conference on campus cultism, sex for grades and other vices which was coordinated by the exam ethics marshal’s international on action plans for combating campus cultism, sex for grades and other vices.

According to Amaraizu, campus cultism, sex for grades and other vices are dangerous to the socio- existence, growth, and development of the society and an ill wind that blows nobody any good hence he called for partnership and effective collaborations with all stakeholders in line with the community-oriented policing tenets to reduce the menace and incidences.

Earlier, the organizers through Ike Onyechere had stated the objective of the national consultative conference to provide education leaders and stakeholders the opportunity to participate and contribute to the process of developing a new marshal plan of action for combating campus cultism, sex for grade and other vices based on interagency, multi-stakeholder framework.