IN line with the ongoing nationwide campaign by the Nigeria police force against cultism and other vices otherwise known as POCACOV, Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has urged Nigerian youth to take advantage of the ongoing crusade to eschew violence and learn to be law-abiding, toeing the line of peaceful coexistence.

Speaking through the national coordinator of POCACOV, Csp Ebere Amaraizu, he called for tolerance and peaceful relationship among citizens.

He was reacting on the violent clash that erupted last Sunday between some unruly fans of Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia and Enyimba International FC of Aba during the Nigeria professional football league match week 20 played at Umuahia sports stadium which left MANY injured including chief Felix Anyansi Agwu the general manager of Enyimba international Fc as the hauling of stones and plastics did not spare him.

According to Amaraizu, such situation of violence in football which is a unifying factor amongst fans does not pass that message of unity and peace which football signifies hence he condemned the situation of the act which he described as barbaric pointing out that football and the entire sports remain a veritable instrument of peace and unity.

He advised fans who are mainly youth to channel their energy to positivism rather than violence.