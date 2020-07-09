The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has lauded the Senate for passing the Sexual Harassment Bill for the protection of Nigerian women and girls from sexual predators.

POCACOV National Coordinator, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu.

Amaraizu said that that the bill was a positive development adding that the passage was a clear demonstration of distinguished Senators’ sensitivity on the issue of sexual and gender-based violence as it affected the youth.

According to him, POCACOV salutes in a special way the efforts of the Distinguished Senate President, Deputy Senate President of the Senate and the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

“The Bill is a bold step aimed at protecting the female from predators.

“Thus, ending such related sexual and gender-based violence such as sex for admissions, sex for marks/grades, sex for employment, sex for promotion, defilement, rape among others.

“The Bill which is said to have 27 clauses, proposes up to 14 years jail term with a minimum of five years without option of fine for any educator who commits sexual offence in tertiary institutions,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, however, urged relevant stakeholders at all level to join hands in the campaign against the deadly monster of forced and induced sex, which posed great danger to the society.

POCACOV is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, meant to prevent youths from joining cultism and engaging in other vices.

The initiative offered olive branch to repentant cultists with a view of re-orienting them and making them better citizens. (NAN)