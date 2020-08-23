The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has stepped up its campaign for national youth rebirth with a view to achieving national development.

This was disclosed by the National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), CSP Ebere Amaraizu, after the virtual meeting of all POCACOV stakeholders, ambassadors, volunteer clubs, NYSC/POCACOV CDS as well as POCACOV campus affairs held on August 22.

The event was coordinated by the IGP M.A Adamu POCACOV Resource Centre Enugu. According to the national coordinator, the virtual meeting of all the state coordinators, ambassadors, stakeholders, volunteer clubs, POCACOV Campus Affairs, POCACOV/NYSC CDS groups amongst others, provided a veritable platform for the newly admitted stakeholders to meet with their various state coordinators and co-stakeholders. It also afforded the coordinators the opportunity to review the campaign strategies with a view to reinvigorating them for greater impact. The virtual meeting also provided opportunity for measurement of the campaign’s impact and stakeholders’ engagement procedures for greater impact.

Amaraizu stated: “We are not leaving any stone unturned as we are exploring every acceptable means in line with the community-oriented policing tenets to deepen POCACOV campaign messages and involvement in activities of advocacy, awareness creation and sensitisations, mentoring and reorientation.

“We are making Nigerians to know that there is a need for them to join hands with the Nigeria Police Force through POCACOV to save our children and youths from the claws of cultism and other vices, thereby achieving a safer and secured society.