Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Senator Douye Diri, has raised alarm over pockets of alleged electoral fraud in some parts of the state in the ongoing governorship elections.

Diri, who voted in Unit 4 ward 6 at his community Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, said while the election was peaceful and orderly in his area, the same cannot be said in some parts of the state.

According to him, members of the main opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) party are having a field day in Southern Ijaw, Nembe, Ogbia and Yenagoa where they are using security agents to intimidate PDP supporters.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject cooked figures presented as results.

The candidate also tasked security authorities to protect voters.