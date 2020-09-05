Ugorji O. Ugorji

In the community of nations,

Your name rings of competence in diplomacy.

Schooled in international relations,

Yet steeped in the peculiarities of the African condition.

Born into the regal line of Gambari

You proudly exude countenance that is at ease with all.

You instruct us to eschew the yokes of religion and ethnicity.

And embrace the common heritage of our Africaness.

At once a Master teacher and an eager learner.

I see that a befitting edifice has been erected in Abuja,

Dedicated to democracy and conflict resolution,

Under your Savanah prescriptions.

Agboola, sage of all ages,

Commander of the Federal Republic.

Your students gather in spirit all over the world,

As we wish Happy 75th to the Laureate of the Savannah.