CHIJIOKE AMUNNADI is a Nigerian poet. He is the winner of the inaugural 2002 ANA Gabriel Okara Prize for Poetry with pilgrim’s passage, as well as the inaugural Glenna Luschei Prize. He is the author of fire within, a river’s journey, and a field of echoes.

To write a poem

You break the shell

and pour your white

and yolk into a bowl

add pepper, spices

salt of metaphors

beat mind and lines

into one whole poem

and pour into a page

or your twitter pan

beneath it, gas-lighting

all kinds of fire, fury

and usual flame eyes

until everything cooks

name, poem and sense

ready to be devoured.