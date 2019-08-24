Room
Within a home of six
Everyone has a corner to each
Loneliness begins to kick
Walls cover each other’s grief
In a home of twelve
Single space to hold our bed, kitchen and toilet
We share same meal
Same plate and same drink.
Love fills the air
You can’t hide your tears
Mama will hear.
Riches remain a dream
Illusion that can never be fulfilled
Love is ultimate help
Speak for a heart shall be healed
Rooms destroy tons of home
While internet teach the kids
Mummy tests new enhance cream
Daddy chats a new chic
Depression finished lots of rich kids.
Republic of sentiments
Sharper a knife
Wiser the wife
Political in any advice
Coming from a vice
Like remnants of Nigerian jollof rice
Scattered youths not knowing her right
Other room without light
A lot of women can’t even write
Woo men to vote your fight
For years still no flight
Religion minds her business
Death as her inevitable witness.
Sick leave, compulsory for the rich
While away, sir, boko killed many to no reach
President’s wife feminist at its peak
President’s vice treasure in a miss fit
Republic of sentiments
We have no house but lots of cement.
