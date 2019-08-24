Room

Within a home of six

Everyone has a corner to each

Loneliness begins to kick

Walls cover each other’s grief

In a home of twelve

Single space to hold our bed, kitchen and toilet

We share same meal

Same plate and same drink.

Love fills the air

You can’t hide your tears

Mama will hear.

Riches remain a dream

Illusion that can never be fulfilled

Love is ultimate help

Speak for a heart shall be healed

Rooms destroy tons of home

While internet teach the kids

Mummy tests new enhance cream

Daddy chats a new chic

Depression finished lots of rich kids.

Republic of sentiments

Sharper a knife

Wiser the wife

Political in any advice

Coming from a vice

Like remnants of Nigerian jollof rice

Scattered youths not knowing her right

Other room without light

A lot of women can’t even write

Woo men to vote your fight

For years still no flight

Religion minds her business

Death as her inevitable witness.

Sick leave, compulsory for the rich

While away, sir, boko killed many to no reach

President’s wife feminist at its peak

President’s vice treasure in a miss fit

Republic of sentiments

We have no house but lots of cement.