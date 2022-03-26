By Umar Idris

Lead

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead

Greetings, first of all

Lead/Chorus

I’m the lead of the masses

Here we come to greet the expert

He remains an expert through tomorrow

Lord has sustained you, Dr Bukar Usman

No one can hamper that

The teacher —a servant in the palace of God

You’re a model to all of our urban and rural dwellers

The learned teacher and a great supporter

Composition and patriotism

The qualities of Bukar Usman, the great

You are such a supportive father

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead/Chorus

We aim at reciting great verses of praise to this real man

A man with joyous heart, the brave and famous

The reader, the writer, who nurtures knowledge

Dr. Bukar Usman, such is our teacher

The generous ocean that everyone takes away from

Chaser of darkness and a shining light to us, so nice

Helper of the society,

Dr Bukar Usman has never been stingy

The perennial giver, greet you the trailblazer

May God reward you in our daily prayer

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead/Chorus

Dr. Bukar Usman you are like the sun

That gives everyone work to do

Teacher —a servant in the palace of God

You are the light that drives away darkness

Dr. Bukar Usman

The water that cleanses away dirt

The serious man

Such is our teacher

And yes our father

Right from the start

You are a key player in the affairs of the nation

You’re the water that cleanses away dirt

All the time you’re really fortunate here on earth

Dr. Bukar Usman Foundation

Continues to shine light upon us

Dr. Bukar Usman, possessor of generous hand

You are impartial to rural or urban dwellers

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead

Whatever the country gained, you tell

Lead/Chorus

Such is our teacher

Your follower shall not regret

Backyard steps of the ram

Is not in fear of the encounter

You’re tested and trusted

None can get into your way tomorrow

The government of our nation appreciated your works

We notice that they’re seeking your suggestions

Dr. Bukar Usman

Greet, man of the thousands

They must budge away from your path,

For none can confront you

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Forever, you remain a pillar

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead

Plan is the beauty of all structures

Lead/Chorus

Dr. Bukar Usman

You’re a man of dignity everywhere

The serious man

Preparation precedes opportunity

The government of the nation claimed

They praise your character, work and principles

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Forever, you remain a pillar

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead/Chorus

Dr. Bukar Usman, you knew our objectives

And no one starves while with you

We are looking for a supporter

The one who can guard our rights

A lion, you are

A brave warrior with compulsive power

Dr. Bukar Usman

Your performance is remarkable

People acknowledge your principles

May God protect you, Dr.

May God keep preserving you

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead/Chorus

The trailblazer, you are, Dr. Bukar Usman

A generous stream

No one leaves you thirsty

And waterlily sprouts only by God’s will

Befriending successful men is an asset

Even if I never work

Where’s your hero?

Here’s mine

Head of the Foundation that helps in. the era

Such is our father, Dr. Bukar Usman

The father of those orphans, Dr. Bukar Usman

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is

Lead

Look, waterlily does sprout b God’s will

Chorus

Thank your Lord, Dr., praise Him

Shall Bukar Usman remain in this country

Then you shall never fall and wither

You’ve become leader of the multitude

Your principles and characters are worthy of emulation

Famous you are, Dr. Bukar Usman, the learned

Chorus

Knowledge is lovely

Dr. Bukar Usman

The writer

The reader

A literary doctor, he is (x2)