By Umar Idris
Lead
Knowledge is lovely
Dr. Bukar Usman
The writer
The reader
A literary doctor, he is
Chorus
Lead
Greetings, first of all
Lead/Chorus
I’m the lead of the masses
Here we come to greet the expert
He remains an expert through tomorrow
Lord has sustained you, Dr Bukar Usman
No one can hamper that
The teacher —a servant in the palace of God
You’re a model to all of our urban and rural dwellers
The learned teacher and a great supporter
Composition and patriotism
The qualities of Bukar Usman, the great
You are such a supportive father
Chorus
Lead/Chorus
We aim at reciting great verses of praise to this real man
A man with joyous heart, the brave and famous
The reader, the writer, who nurtures knowledge
Dr. Bukar Usman, such is our teacher
The generous ocean that everyone takes away from
Chaser of darkness and a shining light to us, so nice
Helper of the society,
Dr Bukar Usman has never been stingy
The perennial giver, greet you the trailblazer
May God reward you in our daily prayer
Chorus
Lead/Chorus
Dr. Bukar Usman you are like the sun
That gives everyone work to do
Teacher —a servant in the palace of God
You are the light that drives away darkness
Dr. Bukar Usman
The water that cleanses away dirt
The serious man
Such is our teacher
And yes our father
Right from the start
You are a key player in the affairs of the nation
You’re the water that cleanses away dirt
All the time you’re really fortunate here on earth
Dr. Bukar Usman Foundation
Continues to shine light upon us
Dr. Bukar Usman, possessor of generous hand
You are impartial to rural or urban dwellers
Chorus
Knowledge is lovely
Dr. Bukar Usman
The writer
The reader
A literary doctor, he is
Lead
Whatever the country gained, you tell
Lead/Chorus
Such is our teacher
Your follower shall not regret
Backyard steps of the ram
Is not in fear of the encounter
You’re tested and trusted
None can get into your way tomorrow
The government of our nation appreciated your works
We notice that they’re seeking your suggestions
Dr. Bukar Usman
Greet, man of the thousands
They must budge away from your path,
For none can confront you
Chorus
Lead
Plan is the beauty of all structures
Lead/Chorus
Dr. Bukar Usman
You’re a man of dignity everywhere
The serious man
Preparation precedes opportunity
The government of the nation claimed
They praise your character, work and principles
Chorus
Lead/Chorus
Dr. Bukar Usman, you knew our objectives
And no one starves while with you
We are looking for a supporter
The one who can guard our rights
A lion, you are
A brave warrior with compulsive power
Dr. Bukar Usman
Your performance is remarkable
People acknowledge your principles
May God protect you, Dr.
May God keep preserving you
Chorus
Lead/Chorus
The trailblazer, you are, Dr. Bukar Usman
A generous stream
No one leaves you thirsty
And waterlily sprouts only by God’s will
Befriending successful men is an asset
Even if I never work
Where’s your hero?
Here’s mine
Head of the Foundation that helps in. the era
Such is our father, Dr. Bukar Usman
The father of those orphans, Dr. Bukar Usman
Chorus
Lead
Look, waterlily does sprout b God’s will
Chorus
Thank your Lord, Dr., praise Him
Shall Bukar Usman remain in this country
Then you shall never fall and wither
You’ve become leader of the multitude
Your principles and characters are worthy of emulation
Famous you are, Dr. Bukar Usman, the learned
Chorus
