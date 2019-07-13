Mr Chris Ebuetse writer and social commentator, is also an accomplished broadcaster. He obtained his BA and masters from the University of Ibadan. He was also awarded a honourary Phd degr ee from Saint Felicitae University, Benin Republic. Ebuetse, who had a stint with lecturing, currently works with DAAR Communications Plc.

Feathers of glory

(for Umuru Musa Yar’Adua)

Oh, Umaru MusaYar’Adua!

Time, time described as spirit.

Known to Allah, the creeping time to 9.

Yet yesterday, 9, the depth of time, my remembrance shown.

Great, the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Proponent of nationality, blood of oneness, the Amnesty I know.

The President, I have come to love, understand and feel.

Yet far, yet close, discussed as green in mind.

Fast asleep, beautiful leader.

Umaru Musa, vegetation infallible.

Yet near like a light. Shine! Shine! You Shine.

Yet seen, not equaled, even in death, 9 years.

Look, do we go back?

Uhmmm, was my morning, afternoon, evening nurtured?

Not our dream, not your ways, we sing, while they drift

The ocean tide swinging us

Oh captain, where do we go?

Silence, great silence, the voyagers cry.

Oh, Great Umaru, great! The true voice of peace.

The democrat, the revolutionary peace maker. Incisive leader.

Nine, nine, my people cry.

Love personified, true and true.

Like the creeping morning, to the creeping noon and night falls, till 9.

9 standing like 9. Which leader after you?

Democracy creeping after your passage!

Time 9, time I mourn. None to equal, epitome of peace.

Giant in deeds, Umaru Musa, humble in voice.

Detribalised, emancipator, true freedom fighter.

You demystify power, gave the people power!