By Umar Idris
Lead: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu
Vanguard of Hausa literature
I hail you, prolific author
As you are honoured with
Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature
Lead: Knowledge is truly light
I come to rejoice with you
For ABU Zaria honours you
With a doctorate in Hausa
Lead/Chorus: You’re commended
Pen — the apportioned of light
The river of knowledge that overflows
And feeds the knowledge-thirsty
Lead: Camel’s burden — only a true son carries
Lead/Chorus: Salute Bukar Usman,
The Stream who drowns the reckless swimmer
Chorus: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu
Vanguard of Hausa literature
I hail you, prolific author
As you are honoured with
Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature
Lead: Rock —the crusher bronze
You extensively research on Hausa
And write dozens of books
On Hausa literature and folklore
Lead/Chorus: Lest we abandon the study of Hausa
Lead: Bukar Usman is a foundation
You set up to cater for the needs
Of the less privileged
Lead/Chorus: Bravo
The Beneficent Back that bears orphans
And even those that have parents
Chorus: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu
Vanguard of Hausa literature
I hail you, prolific author
Dr Bukar Usman Biu
As you are honoured with
Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature
Lead: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu
You became an ocean, a sight to see
You’re trustworthy
The keeper of promises
The hard heavy rock
We’re witnesses, Bukar Usman
Your little village has grown into a megacity
Lead/Chorus: Your foundation cries for the less privileged
Lead: Shoot is the true origin of corn
Lead/Chorus: You’ re ahead of your peers
Lead: Cumulus clouds —the neutraliser of sun
Vanguard of Hausa literature
You write and research widely on Hausa
Goading us to cling to Hausa culture
Lead/Chorus: For should we jettison our culture
We will be left far behind
Lead/Chorus: For should we jettison our culture
We will be left far behind
Lead: Foreign countries
Always admire our culture
Lead/Chorus: They study and commend
The efforts of Hausa scholars
Lead: Varsities, home and abroad
Always thank you
Lead/Chorus: They commend you
For they have no doubt about you
With regards to Hausa
Dr. Bukar Usman Biu
Vanguard of Hausa literature
I hail you, prolific author
As you are honoured with
Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature
This is an abridged version of the panegyric, originally composed in Hausa by Umar Idris (Dan Kwairon Biu), in honour of Dr. Bukar Usman’s award of Doctor of Literature.
