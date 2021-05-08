By Umar Idris

Lead: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu

Vanguard of Hausa literature

I hail you, prolific author

As you are honoured with

Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature

Lead: Knowledge is truly light

I come to rejoice with you

For ABU Zaria honours you

With a doctorate in Hausa

Lead/Chorus: You’re commended

Pen — the apportioned of light

The river of knowledge that overflows

And feeds the knowledge-thirsty

Lead: Camel’s burden — only a true son carries

Lead/Chorus: Salute Bukar Usman,

The Stream who drowns the reckless swimmer

Chorus: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu

Vanguard of Hausa literature

I hail you, prolific author

As you are honoured with

Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature

Lead: Rock —the crusher bronze

You extensively research on Hausa

And write dozens of books

On Hausa literature and folklore

Lead/Chorus: Lest we abandon the study of Hausa

Lead: Bukar Usman is a foundation

You set up to cater for the needs

Of the less privileged

Lead/Chorus: Bravo

The Beneficent Back that bears orphans

And even those that have parents

Chorus: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu

Vanguard of Hausa literature

I hail you, prolific author

Dr Bukar Usman Biu

As you are honoured with

Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature

Lead: Dr. Bukar Usman Biu

You became an ocean, a sight to see

You’re trustworthy

The keeper of promises

The hard heavy rock

We’re witnesses, Bukar Usman

Your little village has grown into a megacity

Lead/Chorus: Your foundation cries for the less privileged

Lead: Shoot is the true origin of corn

Lead/Chorus: You’ re ahead of your peers

Lead: Cumulus clouds —the neutraliser of sun

Vanguard of Hausa literature

You write and research widely on Hausa

Goading us to cling to Hausa culture

Lead/Chorus: For should we jettison our culture

We will be left far behind

Lead/Chorus: For should we jettison our culture

We will be left far behind

Lead: Foreign countries

Always admire our culture

Lead/Chorus: They study and commend

The efforts of Hausa scholars

Lead: Varsities, home and abroad

Always thank you

Lead/Chorus: They commend you

For they have no doubt about you

With regards to Hausa

Dr. Bukar Usman Biu

Vanguard of Hausa literature

I hail you, prolific author

As you are honoured with

Medal as the Doctor of Hausa Literature

This is an abridged version of the panegyric, originally composed in Hausa by Umar Idris (Dan Kwairon Biu), in honour of Dr. Bukar Usman’s award of Doctor of Literature.