Poets in Nigeria (PIN) has announced the programmes for the fifth edition of Festival Poetry Calabar (FPC). Themed ‘Poets in the Digital Age: Bytes and Heights’, the annual fiesta of poetry, culture and tourism will hold in the city of Calabar from Wednesday December 18 –Friday December 20, 2019.

The 3-day event will host poets, writers, artists, literary critics, social commentators and lovers of literature from different parts of the country, thereby elevating arts and literature above ethnic and geographical barriers.

For the fifth year running, all activities of the festival, including poetry reading, writing and performances, Calabar Welcomes, Sights & Sounds of Calabar, Teens Forum, storytelling, music, dance, poetry workshop, book chats, panel discussions and Live Photo Booth will take place at James Ene Henshaw Foundation and Transcorp Hotel, Calabar.

Sights and Sounds (Poetourism) and a Walk for Poetry are slated for Day 1, Wednesday 18th December, 2019. On the second day, Kolade Olanrewaju Freedom will manage a workshop on Chapbooks and Digital Promotion of Poetry.

Notably, this edition of FPC will examine how poets can utilise the digital space to aid their growth. A keynote address exploring the theme of the festival will be delivered by Mr Peter Onyekachi Onuoha from the University of Calabar.

Also, the organisers have revealed Pearls of the Mangrove by Dr Obari Gomba, To the Sun at Sundown by Mr Obo Effanga, The 47th Year of the 21st Century by Mr Felix Ayuk and Micah (Top 100 Poems of the Nigerian Students Poetry Prize) as featured publications for the Reading Session.

Precocious talents, Ade Sunny Bright, Antigha Dorothy, Favour Along and Ruth Along will feature in Teens Forum while young performers, Sunday Roselyn and Genevieve are expected to stage some poems excerpted from Colours and Borders, a collection of poems authored by Sir Eriata Oribhabor.

The Chairman of FPC Volunteers’ Group, Mr Bassey Asuquo, assured that this edition of the festival would meld arts, culture and tourism to give participants a highly remarkable experience. Commenting on the theme of the festival, he said, among others: “The digital space is very pivotal to the promotion of poetry. We want to expose writers and artists to the opportunities that are available to them via digital technologies.”

Since its inception in 2015, Festival Poetry Calabar, founded by Eriata Oribhabor, has been championing a literary renaissance in the city of Calabar.