Paul Pogba has verbally agreed a contract with Juventus and will officially sign the deal with the Serie A giants at the start of July, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old’s departure from Manchester United on a free transfer has been confirmed, with the midfielder’s deal at Old Trafford due to officially expire at the end of June.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are among the clubs to be credited with an interest in the France international ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Juventus has recently emerged as the favourites to re-sign the World Cup winner, and it is understood that he will sign a four-year contract in Turin.

According to Romano, a verbal agreement between the two parties is already in place, and the midfielder will officially put pen to paper on the deal at the start of July.

The journalist reiterates that there was an approach from Man City this summer, but the Frenchman turned down the chance to make the move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

