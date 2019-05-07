Manchester United players will reportedly face a 25% cut in their wages after missing out on the top four of the Premier League this season.

United’s race for a Champions League spot was drawn to an end this weekend as they dropped points in a 1-1 draw away to Huddersfield Town.

After a run of just two wins in 11 games ending both their domestic and European goals for the season, the Red Devils will be playing in the Europa League for the 2019-20 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, the majority of players at Old Trafford have a clause in their contract which reduces their wages by 25% if they fail to finish in the top four.

The report also claims that United’s position has cost Paul Pogba a £1.8m qualification bonus as his contract is one of the most incentivised at the club.

Pogba has been linked with a second exit from United as Real Madrid and Juventus are keen to sign the Frenchman.