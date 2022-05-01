Football agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness.

The Italian, who counts Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Manchester City transfer target Erling Haaland among his clients, had for months been struggling with illness.

Raiola earlier in the week was forced to deny premature reports of his death, but on Saturday his family confirmed his passing.

A statement confirming his passing on Twitter read: “In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent there ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realized it.

“Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed.