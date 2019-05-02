Manchester United’s Paul Pogba will have to be prepared to earn less money if he wants to join Real Madrid, according to reports.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who returned to Old Trafford for £89million in August 2016, was now said to be flirting with a summer move to the Bernabeu.

But the World Cup winner will have to take a pay cut as Real will refuse to equal his United wage of £290,000 per week, reported ESPN.

Ahead of France’s Euro 2020 qualifying win over Moldova in March, Pogba was quizzed on interest from Spain.

‘Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world,’ he said.

‘There is also Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football. For now, I’m at Manchester. We don’t know what the future holds. I’m at Manchester and I’m happy.’

Real Madrid boss, Zinedine Zidane had previously spoken of his admiration for his fellow countryman and the Spanish giants were said to be lining up a move for him.

United legend Paul Scholes believed Pogba would not be a huge loss to the Red Devils because he’s failed to replicate the form he showed during his time at Juventus.

Scholes, speaking to Premier League Productions, said of Pogba: ‘We all know Paul, we talk about potential, but he’s 26 years of age, he’s got to start producing it week in week out.

‘You’re going to be losing a player who you know can be world class.

‘He could be a player who needs a Bryan Robson or a Roy Keane next to him just to give him a little rollicking every now and then. If he doesn’t get that he just carries on in his own little fantasy world, thinking he’s the best.’