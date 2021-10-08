Paul Pogba is back at the Allianz Juventus Stadium for tonight’s Nations League semi-final, so Juan Cuadrado urged him to ‘stay at your home’ rather than return to Manchester United.

Former Juve midfielder Pogba did not disguise his glee at being back in Turin for international duty, as France take on Belgium this evening.

The winners will play Spain at San Siro on Sunday, while the losing side face Italy for third place in Turin earlier that day.

When Pogba posted an image of himself training with France at the Allianz Juventus Stadium, it sparked a wave of nostalgia.

That included from former teammate Cuadrado, who had a clear message for his colleague.

“Dear friend, stay at home,” wrote the Colombian in Spanish.

It was followed by numerous messages from Juventus fans, all calling for the France international to come back ‘home’ to Turin.

Pogba’s future remains uncertain, as his current Manchester United contract expires at the end of this season.

