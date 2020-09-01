Burial of Elder Ude Jack Ohakwe, father of Publisher and founder of Pointblanknews.com, Jackson Ude, has been scheduled for September 4, in his country home, Amurie-Nkporo in Ohafia Local Government of Abia State.

Ohakwe died in his sleep on March 11 at the age of 82.

According to the burial plans announced by the family, the wake-keep is slated for September 3, at the Amurie Primary School Compound while interment is scheduled for September 4, at the Ude Jack’s compound, Amankpo, Amurie-Nkporo in Ohafia council.

Ohakwe spent most of his lifetime in Gboko, Benue State, where he was a trader. He traded in most of the local markets around the state.

He moved to Gboko shortly after the civil war after spending time in Apiapum, Obubra Local Government where he met and married his wife, Mary, who died on August 22.