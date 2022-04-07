From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Following the mysterious death of over 20 cows in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital, the State government has warned members of the public to stay away from buying and consumption of cow meat in the next two weeks

The State Director of Veterinary Services, Dr Salau Mohammed Tarawa who gave the warning on Thursday said upon receiving the report, officials of the Ministry swung into action and retrieved some of the dead cows that were discovered in the market.

Tarawa said others Cows were said to have been taken towards Osara, Ajaokuta, Obajana, Kotonkarfe and Kakanda for possible sales to unsuspecting members of the public.

He explained that, the Ministry of Agriculture is collaborating with security agencies to invite the herders involved for questioning and appropriate action will be taken against them.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Agriculture, Mallam Sani Abdulganiyu appealed to the general public to cooperate with the Ministry to address the situation without compromising their health.

Speaking on the development, Head Agro Rangers Unit Kogi State Command, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Bayode Emmanuel said the cows were discovered by some officials of the Unit in Lokoja.

“The Cows emerged from the back of the State Secretariat complex where they had gone to graze. All of a sudden, they started behaving funny, slumping and died instantly within minutes.

”Upon interrogation, the Fulani herder said he was coming out with them after grazing before the incident happened” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Public Relation Officer of the Kogi State Command of the NSCDC, Alex Agiri said the State Commandant, Suleiman Ibrahim Mafara has directed a thorough investigation into the matter to ascertain where the dead cows had grazed and also prevent possible sale and consumption of the infected beef in the State.