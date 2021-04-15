From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano government has confirmed the death of 10 persons as a result of the consumption of substandard fruit juices in the state.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, disclosed the mortality figure in a video message to residents, yesterday. He said over 400 patients were on admission on account of complications associated with the drink, with 50 undergoing kidney-related treatments in different hospitals in the state.

He warned residents against consuming unregistered fruit juices during the Muslim Ramadan, even as he assured that the government was doing everything possible to bring the situation under control.

“This fake and substandard product has telling effects on the kidney and vital organs of the body. Due to excessive heat that has coincided with the Ramadan, there are possibilities of urge for high patronage of juices and we want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch out,” he said. In the last few weeks, Kano has reported the outbreak of a strange disease alleged to be caused by the consumption of the poisoned fruit juices.