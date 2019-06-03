Two –time silver medalists Nigeria believe they can overpower fellow African representatives Senegal on Monday night and reach the FIFA U20 World Cup quarter finals in Poland.

Senegal, second at Africa’s continental tournament in Niger Republic earlier in the year, where Nigeria finished fourth, topped Group A in Poland to reach the Round fo 16, with Nigeria just squeezing through as one of the best four third-place finishers.

However, the good old cliché says football is no mathematics and anything can happen when eleven players oppose another set of eleven players. Even at the tournament in Poland, one can reflect on the group stage elimination of a skilful and cohesive Portuguese team after being forced to a draw by homeward-bound South Africa, just as Norway, who pounded Honduras 12-0, left the tournament on the same day as their victims.