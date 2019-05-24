Two-time runners up, Nigeria will go all out for the three points when Flying Eagles take to the pitch of the 15,300-capacity Tychy Stadium against Qatar this evening, according to team captain, Ikouwem Udoh Utin.

“It is a big match for us, as every other match in this competition. We know the importance of picking up the three points in our first match, which is why we are determined to go all out.

“Taking the first three points will help us plan our approach better for the remaining matches in the group phase and also boost our confidence,” Utin said at the team’s Vienna House Hotel in Katowice yesterday.

Today’s game kicks off at 5pm Nigeria time. The second match of Group D, between Ukraine and USA, will begin at 7.30pm Nigeria time.

Coach Paul Aigbogun and his assistants had somewhat calibrated a new ensemble, leaving out half of the squad members from the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Niger Republic in February, where the team earned the ticket to Poland and infusing a number of exciting talent in midfield and attacking realms.