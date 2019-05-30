After a below par outing against Team USA in Bielsko-Biala on Monday, Nigeria’s U-20 boys know they must earn a result against group leader, Ukraine at the same venue today to prolong their stay at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

Although they already have a spot in the Round of 16, Ukraine could still finish third on the log and be condemned to face the first-placed team in Group B (race still between Italy and Japan). That is, if they lose to Nigeria and USA, on three points as Nigeria, racked up a big win over Qatar.

Both teams go toe-to-toe at the Bielsko-Biala Stadium as from 7.30pm Nigeria time today, with the Flying Eagles determined to take the game to their opponents and get a win.

However, Paul Aigbogun’s boys will do well to avoid the kind of lethargic start they contrived against USA and put together more fluent attacking moves complemented by clinical finishing.

If they end up as group D winners, the Flying Eagles will travel back to Tychy to play a third-placed team in the Round of 16 on Monday. If they finish in second place, they would be off to Bydgoszcz to play the winner of group E (which has another African flag-bearer Mali, as well as France, Panama and Saudi Arabia). And if they end up as one of the best third-placed teams, they would be off to Lodz to play the winner of group B.

Whatever their gameplan for the encounter, Aigbogun’s wards must watch out for Ukraine’s Denys Popov, who had scored two of the Ukrainian side’s three goals at the championship so far, as well as Serhi Buletsa, who scored one of their goals against USA.