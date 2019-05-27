Another three points that will take them to the championship’s knockout stages is the objective of Nigeria’s U-20 boys, Flying Eagles, as they confront Team USA in their second match of the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup this evening.

Coach Paul Aigbogun is banking on the flaming form of his boys, who amassed four goals against Qatar in their first match on Friday, to consume a desperate Team USA still looking for its first point of the finals. The Americans lost 1-2 to Ukraine also on Friday.

“We had a great game against Qatar and we want to stay in that spirit all through the championship. We will not make the mistake of under-rating any team; our approach remains taking it one game at a time. We go in there and fulfill our game plan of achieving victory.

“It is not going to be an easy match; the Americans are hurt, after losing their first game. But we are in good form and we need the three points to assure our place in the Round of 16,” Aigbogun said on Sunday.