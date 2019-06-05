The Flying Eagles of Nigeria who were sent packing from the ongoing U20 FIFA World Cup in Poland on Monday were literally bundled out of the Hotel Ambassador Premium Tuesday after failing to vacate their rooms.

The Nigeria U20s are protesting the nonpayment of their allowances and qualification bonus totaling US$5,000 per player.

The BBC reports that Nigeria will fly out of Poland today after a dispute about bonus payments at the Under-20 World Cup was verbally settled.

The Flying Eagles were due to leave on Tuesday after a 2-1 loss to Senegal in the round of 16.

However the squad refused to leave their hotel in Lodz after the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) failed to pay about US$5,000 per player bonus.

This led to players and officials missing their scheduled flights to Abuja.

The NFF has promised they will be paid on their return to Nigeria but despite the assurances the players remained wary.

“It’s been verbally resolved now and we have arrived in the city of Warsaw,” one of the players told BBC Sport.

“We were promised $2,000 in bonuses and our camp allowance of $100 per day, sadly we never got anything and to think our coaches are being owed wages too.

“After what happened here it’s difficult to trust anyone when we return home, but we have decided to leave on Wednesday after reassuring words from the NFF general secretary Mr. Sanusi Mohammed.”

The NFF, which receives direct funding from government, has struggled to get approval for the release of funds.

The cash-strapped NFF, which has been forced to seek financial help from sponsors to cater for the various national teams on international assignments, has now had to make alternative flight arrangements for the squads.