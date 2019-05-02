The Flying Eagles have started their second phase of preparations for the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup taking place in Poland and three more friendlies have been lined up for the national team.

Allnigeriasoccer.com can exclusively report that the Flying Eagles will face the youth team of TSG Hoffenheim in their next friendly on May 7/8.

On Tuesday, the Paul Aigbogun-led side played out a 3-3 draw with SC Freiburg U23s in their first test game ahead of their trip to Poland.

The Flying Eagles third friendly is against Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday, May 14, while their final test game is against Red Bull Leipzig on Saturday, May 17.

The players and officials of the team returned to the training camp in Ingolstadt just a few minutes before midnight on Tuesday after the friendly with SC Freiburg.