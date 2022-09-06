(AP)

A court in Warsaw on Tuesday opened proceedings in a defamation case brought by Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, against a journalist who publicly alleges the leader is gay.

Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party, was not present in the capital city’s District Court, but was represented by his lawyers.

He is demanding an apology and a retraction from journalist and YouTuber Jan Pinski, who made the allegations on his channel last year. He claimed that hiding his sexuality leaves Kaczynski, a 73-year-old bachelor, open to blackmail.

Kaczynski and the government run by his party have adopted a conservative and hostile approach to the LGBTQ community in Poland, and refused to allow same-sex marriage.

Kaczynski is also demanding that Pinski pay 10,000 zlotys ($2,000) to a hospice.