Nigeria is not resting on her oars ahead of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup in China as the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF have added more games for the men’s national team, D’ Tigers.

According to information reaching Freethrow, D’ Tigers have been lined up for though encounters against Poland and Montenegro in a pre-World Cup tourney billed for China.

Vice President of the NBBF, Babs Ogunade stated that the World Cup is a collection of stars and Nigeria needs to be fully prepared to face the best.

“As a responsible federation, we are working round the clock to get our best players through the technical crew led by Coach Alex Nwora. In ensuring that our team is ready for the task ahead, we have confirmed games against Poland and Montenegro in a pre-World Cup tourney.

“These games are aimed at building our team and getting them ready for the real deal. We expect that it would be very demanding but we hope it pays off at the end of the day.”

Aside from the pre-World Cup tourney, Nigeria is billed to open camp in Atlanta and would play against the Dominican Republic and Canada before moving camp to Nigeria.